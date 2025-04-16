Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate anniversary, first Ohio store

The Brief Wawa customers can fill up their coffee cup for free all day on Wednesday. The freebie is to celebrate Wawa's 61st anniversary and first store opening in Ohio. Wawa first opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964.



Wawa is toasting its 61st anniversary with free coffee!

What we know:

April 16 not only marks Wawa's more than 60 years in business, but also the convenience store's expansion into its 10th state.

The Delaware Valley staple is now opening its first store in Ohio.

To celebrate the occasion, customers can grab a free hot coffee of any size all day on Wednesday.

The backstory:

The new Wawa store comes 61 years after the first location opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964.

By the numbers:

Wawa says they expect to serve nearly 1.5 million free cups of coffee to customers at more than 11,000 stores.