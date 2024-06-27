Wawa Hoagie Day: When and where to score a free Wawa hoagie on Thursday

It's a Philly thing…

Wawa Hoagie Day, a summertime staple in Philadelphia, returns on Thursday and the convenience chain is poised to hand out seven tons of free turkey hoagies.

Over 100 Wawa hoagie builders began crafting sandwiches around 5 a.m. at the National Constitution Center in Center City, with a goal of making 25,000 hoagies.

About 10,000 sandwiches will be donated to local charities like Philadundance, a longtime partner that will receive its 80,000 donated hoagie from Wawa on Thursday.

The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center will also receive part of the first batch of 10,000 hoagies.

Wawa plans to hand out the remaining 15,000 turkey Shortis starting at noon on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets.

Free Hoagie Day is part of Wawa's Welcome America fest, which concludes on July 4th with a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway headlined by Kesha and Ne-Yo, and a fireworks show.