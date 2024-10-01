Wawa is officially the best convenience store in the US, new study says

article

Turns out the entire country's "Gottahava Wawa!"

The beloved Delaware County shop has just been named the No. 1 convenience store in 2024 by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Wawa rose to the top with a score of 82 out of 100, beating QuikTrip by one point and Buc-ee’s and Murphy USA by two points.

ACSI says hoagies were the biggest draw for Wawa customers, who can now grab anything from coffee to pizza while filling their tank.

So how did Sheetz fair in this race? The Wawa rival lost twice - once in the national study, then again in the Northeast!

Here's the Top 10: