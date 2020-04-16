Wawa launches initiative to give support to healthcare, essential workers

article

Wawa is using their founding day as a day to help others. The company is dedicating the day to celebrate to help the healthcare and essential workers that are working to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an essential business, we remain open to help everyday heroes working hard to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has on our community. We are in awe of their strength, resiliency and will fulfill our promise by standing by their side," Wawa president and CEO Chris Gheysens said.

Wawa has launched their Wawa #Helpers Initiative, which will distribute food to frontline workers in the area as well as allocate $250,000 to local food banks and area non-profits. The company will be sending 3,000 meals in the next week to organizations to areas such as the Einstein Healthcare Network in Pennsylvania, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey and Beebe Healthcare in Delaware. Local stores have also been contributing donations to area hospitals, police and fire departments.

The Wawa Foundation is also providing an additional $250,000 for eligible non-profits and local food banks who can apply for the support of hunger relief efforts. Interested non-profit organizations can apply at www.thewawafoundation.org.

The company also released a tribute video for the workers on the front lines as a thank you for all the helpers that have served others during the crisis which can be found here: https://youtu.be/9a1gyP2IpWQ

The first Wawa store opened in Delaware County in 1964 on April 16.

