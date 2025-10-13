Wawa overtaken as top US convenience store: report

article

The Brief Kwik Trip surged 8% to score 84, overtaking longtime leader Wawa in customer satisfaction. Wawa remains steady at 82, now tied with Sheetz for second. The 2025 study highlights growing importance of food service, mobile apps, and rewards programs.



It feels crazy to say it, especially typing from a keyboard in Philadelphia, but Wawa has been overtaken as the top convenience store in America, according to reports.

What we know:

After years of regional dominance by Wawa, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip has claimed the top spot in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Convenience Store Study, edging out Wawa in a major industry shakeup.

In its 2025 rankings, ACSI reports that Kwik Trip rose 8% over the past year to 84 on a 0-100 scale, which was the highest in the industry. Wawa, last year’s leader, held steady at 82, now sharing second place with Sheetz, which improved by 4%.

ACSI says this shift reflects a deeper trend: customers increasingly value fresh food offerings, app usability and clean store environments. Mobile engagement metrics, including app reliability and pickup functionality, saw gains across the board.

Rewards program members reported higher satisfaction than nonmembers, emphasizing the role of loyalty perks in keeping customers returning.

However, it would be very unlikely for anyone in the Philadelphia area to shift their loyalties to another convenience store anytime soon.