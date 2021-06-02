Wawa Welcome America announces headliners for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

article

The Wawa Welcome America annual Fourth of July celebration will return in-person with an expanded lineup of free multicultural, multigenerational events throughout the Philadelphia.

The 2021 festival will now start on June 19 and run until the Fourth of July.

The celebration will feature programming such as concerts, fireworks, movie nights, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day. Wawa Welcome America also announced a significant expansion of the festival this year to include a new slate of programming in commemoration of Juneteenth.

On the the Fourth of July, Bebe Rexha featuring Flo Rida with special guests the Philly POPS will perform followed by fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The festival schedule and events can be found, here.

