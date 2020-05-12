Wawa Welcome America Festival will be held virtually, officials announce

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is set to virtually continue over the July 4th holiday, officials announced Tuesday.

This year, the event will be handled very differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia's July 4th celebration will be held June 28th through July 4th and will be entirely virtual, according to Mayor Kenney and Michael DelBene, the President and CEO of Wawa Welcome America.

The week-long festival will have different events that highlight the arts, history and culture of Philadelphia in new ways while observing social distancing guidelines.

While the festival will not be held in the landmarks of the city, the Wawa Welcome to America team promises that there are plenty of exciting things that they will be planning to do to celebrate the 28th year.

“We want to take a minute to thank you again Mayor Kenney and the city of Philadelphia for this green light, to the board of directors at Wawa Welcome America and to the incredible sponsors who have stepped up to keep this festival going,” said DelBene.

The city will also partner with LiveNation to broadcast a concert live on July 4th for viewers to enjoy from their homes.

For more information on this years’ Wawa Welcome America festival, you can visit the festival's official website.

