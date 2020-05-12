New Jersey Air National Guard to perform flyover in honor of frontline workers

article

The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover to honor frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing will participate in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover event Tuesday.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing will be featured in the flyover.

The flyover begins at 11:20 a.m. and will cover key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey -- including testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.

The flyover schedule is below:

– Sea Girt – 11:30 a.m.

– PNC Arts Center – 11:35 a.m.

– Millstone – 11:40 a.m.

– NJ Convention Center – 11:45 a.m.

– Menlo Park – 11:46 – a.m.

– Kean University – 11:48 a.m.

– University Hospital – 11:48 a.m.

– Expo Center – 11:49 a.m.

– Bern County College/Paramus – 11:51 a.m.

– Vets Haven North – 12:01 p.m.

– New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – 12:07 p.m.

– Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital – 12:13 p.m.

– U.S. Coast Guard Training Center – 12:27

– Atlantic City Convention Center – 12:32 p.m.

Officials say the listed flight times may vary slightly.

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

