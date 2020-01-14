Wayne Sporting Goods set to close its doors

Wayne Sporting Goods will soon close its doors for good.

Roger Galczenski's dad, Alvin, started the business some 65 years ago in a small storefront in Rosemont. The family-run business quickly became a Main Line fixture. Roger remembers working in the store as a boy before his father handed over the business to him. Their current location is along Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

Roger's son, Steve, officially became a partner in 2001.

Sadly, much to the surprise of their loyal customers, the store is closing its doors because of online competition and manufacturers selling direct made it tough to compete.

"I remember coming to Wayne Sporting Goods when I was a little girl with my dad," Jennifer Nord said.

The father and son say it was a difficult and emotional decision because of their customers.

"That's what's kept me here so long," Rodger said.

