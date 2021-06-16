Weather Authority: Another comfortable night leading into a pleasant Thursday

Wednesday was another beautiful day in the Delaware Valley, with low humidity, mainly clear skies and highs in the upper 70s.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight into Thursday should be nice and comfortable, with mainly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 50s. No need for the air conditioning and open those windows.

Thursday should be another beautiful day, with highs near 80 and wall-to-wall sunshine, while Friday will be warmer, but still pleasant.

The weekend will see temperatures and humidity on the rise, with some scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Father’s Day promises to be hot, steamy and dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies, comfortable. Low: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 79, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Hotter, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 89, Low: 72

