Weather Authority: Another comfortable night will lead to pleasant Thursday

Wednesday was a near perfect day, with low humidity, temperatures running 10 degrees below average, the pollen count was not too bad and wall-to-wall sunshine ruled the day.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says overnight Wednesday into Thursday should be a repeat from Tuesday night, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures across the Delaware Valley dipping into the low 50s.

Thursday should be a good day, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures should max out near 80 degrees for most of the region.

Temperatures down the shore will be cooler, heading for a high around 72. Rip currents will be moderate, so be on the watch.

The humidity begins to creep in Friday, while the weekend turns the heat on full blast. There are chances for pop-up storms both Saturday and Sunday, as well.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, comfortable. Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 59

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 83, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Hot, pop-up chance. High: 87, Low: 72

___

