Weather Authority: Balmy Monday leads to spring-like temperatures

If you're sick of the cold temperatures, this forecast is for you.

Monday will start out cold, but it won't be as windy as the past several days. Expect conditions to stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s before climbing on Tuesday.

The pattern changes as high pressure from the south expands off the mid-Atlantic coast. Low pressure will move to the north, but we'll stay dry.

The high-pressure system will bring warmer air and temperatures will soar very quickly into the 60s.

We should see a cooldown by the time the weekend arrives with some cooler temperatures back in the forecast.

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 48, Low: 23

TUESDAY: Very mild. High: 63, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Temps soar. High: 68, Low: 39

