Weather Authority: Beautiful and warm Thursday across the Delaware Valley

The calendar may read October, but the temperatures are not reflective of that fact.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says Wednesday’s high reached into the upper 70’s and Thursday is forecasted to be warmer still. A rinse and repeat situation, as it were.

Rain is not expected until, perhaps, Saturday, where a 30 percent chance exists. Otherwise, Monday might see some rain.

The biggest shock to the system this weekend will be the falling back of temperatures as they return to more seasonal averages.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cool, comfortable and clear. Low: 53

THURSDAY: 13 above average. High: 79, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Spotty shower. High: 69, Low: 53

___

