Weather Authority: Bitter cold conditions continue ahead of gradual warmup

The bitter cold continues Tuesday with early morning temperatures in the 20s.

Monday's conditions broke records for low temperatures, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio

A gradual warmup is expected with below-average temperatures set to continue through Wednesday before warmth returns Thursday.

Wind chills will also add to the bitter cold Tuesday making temperatures feel up to 10 degrees colder in some places.

Conditions will warm up throughout the day, but wind chills will make it feel like temperatures are still in the 30s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain below freezing on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters do not anticipate any more snow squalls in the area after several moved through Monday, including one in Pottsville that caused low visibility and led to a fatal crash on I-81.

A brief period of rain showers will move through the area on Wednesday night followed by a warm front.

TUESDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Warmer PM storms. High: 73, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 56, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 57, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Shower chance. High: 55, Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 38

