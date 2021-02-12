Weather Authority: Bitterly cold Friday leads to weekend wintry mix

Conditions will remain dry to start the weekend on Friday, but temperatures will stay bitterly cold across the region. Another round of winter weather is expected as soon as Saturday night with icy conditions for Valentine's Day.

Morning temperatures will be harshly cold in the mid-to-low 20s for most counties. Some sun is expected during the day, which will be a welcomed sight following gloomy winter weather, but the sunshine won't help raise the temperature. The high for Philadelphia and surrounding areas is expected to reach 30 degrees.

A cluster of winter weather will impact the region on Saturday evening and last through Sunday morning. The wintry mix will combine with below-freezing temperatures to create slick conditions on roadways and sidewalks.

Look for the storm to begin to trickle in around noon on Saturday and eventually engulf the region by 5 a.m. A blend of rain, snow and ice is expected for counties across the region through Sunday morning.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 30

SATURDAY: p.m. snow to sleet. High: 29, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Ice to rain. High: 37, Low: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 32

