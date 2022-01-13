Weather Authority: Bitter cold weekend ahead with subzero wind chills, wintry mix

Mild conditions will continue into Friday, but an incoming arctic front will send the Delaware Valley back into the freezer with subzero wind chills to start the weekend and a messy wintry mix.

Temperatures will rally back into the mid-to-upper 40s during the daylight hours on Friday, with Philadelphia and its suburbs nearing 50 degrees for the second consecutive day. Forecasters expect a blast of arctic air to move in around dinner time and plummet temperatures into the teens and single digits.

The deep freeze will continue overnight with subzero wind chills across the region by early Saturday morning. Forecasters expect it to feel like -4 degrees in Philadelphia and even colder in areas north and west of the city.

The bitterly cold temperatures will make conditions right for a winter storm on Sunday night that will bring snow, sleet and rain. FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects areas in southern New Jersey to get mostly rain while parts of southeastern Pennsylvania will get a wintry mix.

The messy wintry mix will also bring about strong wind gusts to create doubly hazardous and frigid conditions. Most areas will see a change over to all rain by Monday with temperatures remaining bitterly cold through Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Falling temps. High: 47, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Arctic chill. High: 25, Low: 17

SUNDAY: Wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 14

MONDAY: Snow to rain. High: 39, Low: 33

