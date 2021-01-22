Weather Authority: Blustery, cold weekend ahead of wintry mix Monday into Tuesday

A blustery start to the weekend will lead to even colder temperatures in the days ahead with a chance of wet snow as early as Monday.

Temperatures will plummet on Saturday and Sunday with forecasted highs in the 30s on both days. The cold front will be met with some precipitation on Monday which will lead to a wintry mix for most of the area. The winter weather is expected to start Monday night and last through Tuesday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a second system slated to bring snow flurries to parts of our area on Thursday.

SATURDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 33, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 23

MONDAY: p.m. snow/rain. High: 38, Low: 25

