Weather Authority: Blustery, cold weekend sets up incoming snowstorm

Conditions will be harshly cold to start the weekend on Friday with below-freezing temperatures and sustained wind gusts that will make it feel much colder. A snowstorm forecasted to arrive late Sunday night could bring measurable snow to the region to start the week.

Temperatures will stay cold on Friday with a high of 28 degrees slated for Philadelphia and surrounding counties. A significant wind chill factor, aided by gusts that could reach up to 40 MPH, will make conditions feel in the teens.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a coastal snowstorm that's expected to impact our area Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. While predicted snowfall totals remain unsettled, models anticipate anywhere from 2-7 inches of powder for Philadelphia and neighboring regions.

Current models show the storm move in around 3 p.m. Sunday with a front of snow that will engulf the region by the evening and into Monday. Rain will accompany the snow, making accumulations uncertain at this time. The storm is expected to pull offshore late Tuesday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 19

SUNDAY: p.m. snow. High: 33, Low: 20

MONDAY: Snow, rain. High: 34, Low: 28

