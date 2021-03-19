Weather Authority: Blustery Friday leads to sunny, mild first weekend of spring

Winter will officially say goodbye on Friday with some leftover showers and strong winds that will help keep conditions chilly. Temperatures will turn milder over the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Some areas will notice a spotty morning shower or wintry mix as yesterday's storm system pulls offshore. Strong winds with gusts upwards of 30 mph in some spots will help keep temperatures near-freezing in the morning.

Conditions will stay dry and blustery on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will keep temperatures in the upper 30s throughout the early afternoon. Gusts should calm down during the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 40s in most areas.

The first weekend of spring is shaping up to be very enjoyable with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures around 60 degrees. The much-needed dose of warm weather will continue through the week with temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 44

SATURDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 57, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 62, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 60, Low: 35

