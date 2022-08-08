Weather Authority: Brutal heat continues Tuesday before midweek storms cool temperatures

Temperatures will stay steamy on Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s forecasted across the Delaware Valley, but some relief from the heat is on the way.

Forecasters expect a warm and uneventful Monday night to lead to rapidly rising temperatures during Tuesday daylight hours.

Highs are slated to reach 98 degrees in Philadelphia and surrounding areas with plenty of sunshine. A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia until at least Tuesday night.

Sea breeze won't provide much relief for beachgoers at the Jersey shore, as temperatures are expected to sit in the 90s and upper 80s.

A round of storms on Wednesday will bring drenching downpours and start a cooling trend across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures on Wednesday will sit in the low-90s and continue to fall throughout the week. The midweek storms will also help lower humidity which should lead to a pleasant weekend.

An early look at the weekend forecast shows temperature in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

___

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: 98, Low: 80

WEDNESDAY: Storms, downpours. High: 91, Low: 78

THURSDAY: Lingering storms. High: 88, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: 84, Low: 69