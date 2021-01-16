Weather Authority: Calm, cold overnight leads to more sunshine on Sunday

Conditions will remain calm and cold overnight with some wind gust that could reach speeds in the could double digits in some spots. Sunshine will return on Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Overnight lows will reach below freezing in most spots. Philadelphia will hover around the lower 30s with wind gust expected to reach 13 MPH. Nearby areas can expect similar conditions with slightly more tame winds.

Sunshine will continue on Sunday with seasonable highs in the 40s aided by some strong wind gusts. Temperatures will start to dip during the early part of the week, with a high of just 38 expected on Wednesday. The good news is that no precipitation is forecasted, so snow will not be a factor.

___

SUNDAY: Cold, windy. High: 46, Low: 33

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44, Low: 32

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 30

___

