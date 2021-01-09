Weather Authority: Calm, cold overnight leads to sun and clouds on Sunday

Conditions will remain dry and cold overnight with temperatures below freezing in most areas. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with sunshine and seasonable conditions.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Light winds from the northwest will help keep conditions cold and dry.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Morning clouds will decrease before noon and give way to bright sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the 30 for most of the day with a high of 43 degrees forecasted for Philadelphia.

Seasonable conditions with sun and clouds will continue throughout the week. Temperatures on Thursday could approach the 50s in some areas.

___

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 43, Low: 29

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 42, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 46, Low: 30

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter