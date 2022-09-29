Weather Authority: Chilly Friday to turn cloudy as Hurricane Ian brings damp, dreary conditions

Ian has regained status as a Category 1 Hurricane as it hovers over the coast of the Carolinas, but the Delaware Valley will be impacted by remnants of the hurricane throughout the weekend.

Rainbands from the storm will start to hit the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches Friday evening, forecasters say.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

According to FOX 29's Scott Williams, most of the rainfall will move through overnight and linger into the morning.

Damp and dreary conditions will linger from Saturday morning into the afternoon and Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers.

Conditions will also be breezy with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Friday's high temperature will be in the upper-60s before temperatures drop to the low-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 67, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 62, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 61, Low: 58

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 52

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 63, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 68, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 72, Low: 50