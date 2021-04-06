Weather Authority: Clear and comfortable Wednesday night gives way to beautiful Thursday

A stretch of beautiful weather continues into Thursday as a high pressure system is in control.

After brief morning showers, the sun came out to make Wednesday shine, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across the area.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Thursday will look much the same as Wednesday, with a noticeable difference at the shore, where temperatures will only be in the 50s. Otherwise, everywhere else, temperatures will again be above normal, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s, with sunshine.

The weekend won’t be completely rained out, as the rain chances for Friday and Saturday are for spotty showers. Sunday looks like it could be a real soaker. Temperatures Friday will be cooler, but should rebound closer to the upper 60s and low 70s over the weekend, despite the rain Sunday.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 62, Low: 47

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter