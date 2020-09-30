Weather Authority: Clear and cool Wednesday night begins pleasant stretch

Temperatures took a nosedive after Tuesday’s rain and autumn has arrived. Wednesday was pleasant and cool with highs in the upper 60s and 70 in Philadelphia.

Cooler temperatures from the upper Midwest will move east and provide cool, crisp days for the Delaware Valley by the end of the week.

Wednesday night should be clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday’s forecast will be pleasant with highs near 70 across the region.

WEDNESDAY: Clear and cool. Low: 55

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 72, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Spotty showers. High: 66, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 48

