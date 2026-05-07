Handi-Crafters celebrates 65 years of disability employment in Chester County

The Brief Handi-Crafters, a Chester County nonprofit, celebrated its 65th anniversary this week. The group provides jobs and skill-building for 250 developmentally disabled employees. The organization partners with local companies to offer real-world work experience.



Handi-Crafters, a nonprofit based in Chester County, marked its 65th anniversary this week, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell. The group, which focuses on helping people with developmental disabilities find employment, celebrated with a gala event.

Celebrating 65 years of Handi-Crafters’ impact in Chester County

What we know:

Handi-Crafters employs 250 people with developmental disabilities at its warehouse, according to O’Connell.

The nonprofit partners with companies like Herr’s, Crazy Aaron’s Putty and Victory Brewing to provide jobs in product packaging and warehouse assembly.

April Ennis-Pierson, executive director of Handi-Crafters, said, "It’s a simulated workshop program they come into work. They’re learning skills."

Jonathan Young, who has worked at Handi-Crafters for 18 years, said, "It’s a place to work make helps get you motivated for the outside world."

The organization was founded in 1961 and has helped many people get their first jobs and move on to future employment, according to O’Connell.

For many employees, Handi-Crafters is more than just a workplace. Beth Busby, an employee, said, "I love this job because I get to hang out with my friends and I’d like this job because sometimes my boss needs help and I’ll be there for her."

The nonprofit’s mission is to help employees grow, thrive and eventually move on to more independent jobs, according to O’Connell.

Handi-Crafters’ 65th anniversary gala was hosted by FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell, who served as emcee for the event.

The organization’s approach has been described as innovative in helping the developmentally disabled since 1961, according to O’Connell.

The celebration highlighted the sense of community and support among employees, with Kathleen Patrie and Beth Busby describing Handi-Crafters as a second family.

The group’s ongoing goal is to continue its mission of providing employment opportunities and skill-building for people with developmental disabilities.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what new initiatives or future plans Handi-Crafters may have following the anniversary celebration.

Details about how the organization will expand or adapt its programs were not provided.