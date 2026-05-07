King of Prussia meeting addresses rise in AI deepfake images targeting children

The Brief A meeting in King of Prussia addressed concerns about AI deepfake images targeting children. Parents, victims, and officials discussed the impact, prevention, and legal response to deepfake technology. Pennsylvania has new laws to address AI misuse, but questions remain about enforcement and support for victims.



A community meeting in King of Prussia brought together parents, victims, and officials to discuss the growing problem of AI deepfake images targeting children, according to FOX 29’s Jill Croce.

Parents and victims share experiences with deepfake images

What we know:

The meeting included firsthand accounts from two victims and their families, who described the challenges of dealing with deepfake images and the impact on young people.

Ashley Widger, an attendee from Villanova, said, "What we’re all experiencing with AI right now, I think I really need to start understanding it so that I can be a good coach for myself, and for my family, and for my daughter eventually."

Organizers demonstrated how easy it is to create convincing deepfake images.

Morgan Dorfman, one of the organizers, said, "These apps now create images so realistic, so convincing that it can be nearly impossible to tell what is real and and what is fake." Dorfman also showed how quickly explicit images can be generated, saying, "Because you deserve to see how this happens, how easy it is, and how with just a few more clicks it forces nudity and worse."

Panelist Audrey Greenberg shared that her daughter and her daughter’s friends were victims of deepfake images in December 2025.

"We didn’t know how to inform police, we didn’t what to say to the school, we didn’t know how to stop the content from spreading. I think the purpose of this event today is to educate our community of what laws are in place, what to do when this happens to you, and how to advocate for change," said Greenberg.

The meeting also covered the emotional and psychological impact on victims.

One panelist said, "These people are not only victims, but are very likely to develop PTSD."

The legal response and school district actions

Why you should care:

The issue of deepfake images affects not only celebrities and public figures but also children and families in local communities.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday addressed the legal response, saying, "We are prosecuting these cases, we have investigations all throughout Pennsylvania."

The Radnor Township School District, which experienced a deepfake situation in December, was represented at the meeting.

The district shared a statement:

"We have revisited and strengthened our district policies, provided more education, training, and support for our students, plan to provide resources and training for parents, and continue to lean on third-party experts in the field and community to implement best practices."

Pennsylvania has enacted new laws to address AI misuse. Act 125 and Act 35, signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in October 2024 and July 2025, label certain uses of AI as crimes.

The meeting included guided panels, demonstrations, and discussions about legal, ethical, and prevention strategies for dealing with deepfake images.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how effective the new laws will be in protecting children or how enforcement will be carried out at the local level.

The long-term support available for victims and families remains uncertain.