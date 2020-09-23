Weather Authority: Clear and mild Wednesday night gives way to pleasant Thursday

A gorgeous Wednesday reigned supreme as the official high topped out at 81 degrees in Philadelphia, with clear and dry conditions.

Overnight temperatures should dip to the upper 40s to the north to upper 50s further south. It should be a clear and mild night.

Highs Thursday should reach from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees across the region. Some high clouds from post-Tropical Storm Beta, so filtered sunshine is in the forecast, but overall, Thursday should be a nice day.

Similar weather is expected to follow on Friday and beyond. Sunshine will remain during the weekend, but expect slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY Night: Clear, mild. Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 79, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 79, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 59

