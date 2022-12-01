Weather Authority: Clear, cold Thursday night sets up beautiful, chilly Friday

Thursday’s wind is dying down as the Delaware Valley can look forward to a beautiful, though chilly Friday.

Overnight, the wind will continue to calm under clear skies, while temperatures plummet into the 20s.

Friday will be chilly, with temps topping out in the mid-40s, though winds are calm. Skies will be a brilliant blue, which usually makes it feel nice outside.

The weekend is shaping up to be a half-and-half of good and bad days, where we see showers for Saturday, mainly in the morning. Temperatures should reach into the 50s.

Sunday will be beautiful, but chilly, with highs only reaching into the low to mid 40s. Bundle up if you’re tailgating or attending the game at the Linc.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Clear skies. Low: 27

FRIDAY: Not windy. High: 48, Low: 40

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 58, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Chilly again. High: 44, Low: 29

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 50, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Some showers. High: 56, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 52, Low: 36