Weather Authority: Clear skies Friday night and chilly temps ahead of seasonable Saturday

Friday the sun returned and, while temperatures were chilly, the sun’s appearance made it seem warmer.

Overnight into Saturday morning, skies will be clear and temps will drop into the 20s across the region.

During the day, sunshine will rule the skies in Pennsylvania for most of the daylight hours, but clouds creep in across New Jersey by about noon, filtering their way from the west, eventually overtaking the entire Delaware Valley. Temps will be seasonable, rising to the mid-40s.

Snow should make an appearance Sunday morning, moving northeast across Reading and into the Lehigh Valley, eventually making a mark in the Poconos, to the tune of two to four inches for the mountains. A skier’s delight.

Everyone else will see showers Sunday and anyone traveling to the Meadowlands to see the Eagles take on the Giants will encounter only short periods of rain. Temperatures Sunday will remain seasonable, in the upper-40s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 29

SATURDAY: Another cool day. High: 46, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 48, Low: 36

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High: 46, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 44, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Watching for rain or maybe snow. High: 46, Low: 32