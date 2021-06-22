Weather Authority: Clearing Tuesday night gives way to comfortable, pleasant Wednesday

After a dreary, rainy Tuesday across the Delaware Valley, showers are ending and drier air is moving in, while the humidity moves off shore.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Tuesday night will be comfortable and Wednesday morning, you will need a jacket heading out of the door, as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Wednesday should see sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will also be pleasant, though a few clouds will roll in Friday. The weekend heats up, with pop-up storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, comfortable. Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sunny, Nice. High 81, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 69

