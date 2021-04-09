Weather Authority: Cloudy, cool Friday with spotty showers leads to gloomy weekend

Conditions will turn cool and gloomy to start your weekend on Friday as temperatures drop into the 60s and dense cloud cover helps usher in some light rain.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the Delaware Valley with a few pockets of rain that will stay mainly to the north and west of Philadelphia. Conditions will stay cloudy for most of the day with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Similar weather days will follow on Saturday and Sunday with more significant storm systems expected as temperatures rebound into the 70s. Saturday's rainfall will be contained to the morning hours with showers expected around 4 a.m.

A thicker band of storms that could bring downpours and some rumbles of thunder is expected on Sunday morning and evening. FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect the first shot of storms in the early morning followed by a lull in the afternoon and another strong system in the evening.

A few lingering showers will remain on Monday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. A string of mostly sunny days will begin on Tuesday with seasonable conditions.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 65

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, cloudy. High: 70, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Showers, p.m. storm. High: 75, Low: 58

MONDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 65, Low: 52

