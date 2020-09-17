Weather Authority: Cloudy, humid Thursday slated for region

After an early taste of fall weather over the last few days, expect conditions to turn humid on Thursday with dense cloud cover.

Morning temperatures will be around the 50s and 60s in most areas as clouds from what's left of Hurricane Sally push into the region. Conditions will warm into the 70s during the afternoon, but elevated dew points will make it feel muggy. The high in Philadelphia is forecasted to reach 76 degrees.

Expect the possibility of a stray shower overnight and Friday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be sunny and cooler.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, humid. High: 76

FRIDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Much cooler. High: 65, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Cool, sunny. High: 66, Low: 45

