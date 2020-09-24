Weather Authority: Cloudy Thursday with warm temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Dense cloud cover will be accompanied by warm temperatures on Thursday as the region gets a brief break from the bright sunshine seen over the last several days.
Morning temperatures will be in the low-60s with some clouds beginning to roll into the region. By lunchtime, conditions will rise into the mid-70s as the cloud cover becomes more widespread. That trend will continue throughout the afternoon as temperatures peak near 80 degrees.
Cloud cover will dissipate overnight setting up a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Expect temperatures to remain near 80 degrees as the weekend begins with a slight chance of rain on Friday night.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 79
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 79, Low: 60
SATURDAY: Sun, chance of rain. High: 75, Low: 59
SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 81, Low: 63
