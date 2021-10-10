Weather Authority: Cloudy with seasonable temperatures Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia and most surrounding areas will reach a peak temperature around 71 degrees Tuesday.
Conditions will turn sunnier on Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb into the mid-70s and reach the 80s by the weekend.
An early look at the weekend shows two days of mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s with a slight chance of spotty showers on Saturday.
___
TUESDAY: Morning clouds. High: 74, Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 62
THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 79, Low: 60
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement