Weather Authority: Cold front brings record low temperatures

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Rain, wet snow Tuesday amid record low temps

A cold front will make its way through the Delaware Valley Tuesday, bringing record low temps to the region.

PHILADELPHIA - A cold front will make its way through the Delaware Valley Tuesday, bringing record low temps to the region.

A mild morning will give way to drastically falling temperatures, which will change rain briefly to wet snow. No accumulations is expected, except for an inch or so in the Poconos.

As temperatures drop, winds will pick up.

Strong front to bring cold air, first snow of season

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports from Quakertown as a strong front brings record low temperatures and the first snow of the season to the Delaware Valley.

Sunny skies will return to the forecast Wednesday, with a high of 38 degrees.

-----

TUESDAY: AM rain/snow. High: 55 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 38 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 25