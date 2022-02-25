Weather Authority: Cold temperatures, windy conditions return Monday

Temperatures are crashing on Monday compared to the warmer weekend weather we experienced. Highs will peak in the upper 30s and it will still be quite a windy day.

Beginning Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s. A bonus point for Monday is that the skies will be sunny as well.

The monthly average temperature for February was 39.8 degrees, which is approximately 4.2 degrees above normal, meaning it was a warmer than average month so far.

There isn't any precipitation anticipated for Monday as well.



The sunny skies continue Tuesday, but we lose the wind. The Philadelphia region will also lose the chill.

Highs jump up to the upper 40s, which is the average high for the time of year. Highs will stay near 50 for the rest of the workweek.



The weather is pretty quiet this week. We're just tracking a few sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

___

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 37, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Seasonable, partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY​: More Clouds, Mild. Showers at night. High 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. High 47.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Chill. High 44.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter