Weather Authority: Comfortable Wednesday night ahead of pleasant, dry Thursday

Monday has been a beautiful, dry day, for most everyone, with isolated showers in Chester and Salem counties.

Overnight into Thursday morning should see temperatures dip to the upper 50s to mid-60s, under partly cloudy skies and winds out of the north.

Thursday should see clearing skies and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be a warmer day with highs at about 90 degrees, under sunny skies.

Rain chances go up Saturday, Sunday and into Monday of next week. Conditions are relatively dry in most of the Delaware Valley, so some rain would be a benefit.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sun, warmer. High: 88, Low: 69

FRIDAY: 38th day of 90. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Showers south, east. High: 86, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Shower chance. High: 89, Low: 72

MONDAY: More clouds. High: 84, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 86, Low: 71