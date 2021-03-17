Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy St. Patrick's Day expected across region

A mild St. Patrick's Day is expected across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will sour on Thursday with rain all day followed by a wintry mix on Friday.

Early morning temperatures will hover around the mid-to-upper 30s and climb through the 40s as noon approaches. Winds will stay calm on Wednesday with a light breeze coming from the northeast. Philadelphia and most surrounding areas will peak in the mid-50s on St. Patrick's Day.

Conditions will remain calm overnight as a large system of rain approaches from the southwest. Expect the first raindrops to begin falling west of the city around 6 a.m. before the system engulfs the entire region by 8 a.m.

Downpours will continue through the morning before the rain becomes spottier in the afternoon. Temperatures will turn colder and remain in the 40s as rainfall pummels the region. Rain will continue overnight as the tail end of the storm sweeps over the region with a wintry mix by Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 54

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 52, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Morning mix. High: 44, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 50, Low: 27

