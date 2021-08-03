Weather Authority: Cool, skies clearing Wednesday night, as sun returns Thursday

A stalled frontal boundary kept the Delaware Valley on Wednesday cooler than average and cloudy, with showers off-shore.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says sunshine should return to most of the region by Thursday morning, while clouds will linger at the shore through a lot of the morning. Most of the area should see sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday will be comfortable, with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s, while Thursday should be closer to average, with highs in the mid 80’s. Temperatures at the shore will be closer to the upper 70’s, due to the morning cloud cover.

Friday should see the return of heat and humidity, which should stretch into next week, as another heat wave looks to be on the horizon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, cool. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 85, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 70

