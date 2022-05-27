Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see severe storms with heavy rain, damaging wind Friday afternoon

Friday morning begins with a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. across the Delaware Valley.

Rain out to the west is making its way to the area and it will bring severe weather to the area by the afternoon, according to forecasters.

The area can expect to get hit with heavy rain and damaging winds.

There is also a chance for lightning, hail and a chance for an isolated tornado.

A flood watch is already in effect for several Pennsylvania counties, including Monroe, Northampton, Berks, Chester, Mercer, Bucks, Delaware and New Castle.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get alerts when severe weather moves into your area.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to high 60s and they are expected to rise to the 80s by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the area could potentially see a heat wave with several days seeing temperatures in the 90s next week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Humid, PM storms. High: 80

SATURDAY: Sun, a shower. High: 80, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 60

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 90, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave. High: 90, Low: 69

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Sun to storms. High: 92, Low: 70