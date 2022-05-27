Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 12:43 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County
4
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, New Castle County

Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see severe storms with heavy rain, damaging wind Friday afternoon

By
Published 
Updated 7:50AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Friday, 5 a.m. update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Friday morning begins with a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. across the Delaware Valley. 

Rain out to the west is making its way to the area and it will bring severe weather to the area by the afternoon, according to forecasters. 

The area can expect to get hit with heavy rain and damaging winds. 

There is also a chance for lightning, hail and a chance for an isolated tornado. 

A flood watch is already in effect for several Pennsylvania counties, including Monroe, Northampton, Berks, Chester, Mercer, Bucks, Delaware and New Castle. 

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get alerts when severe weather moves into your area. 

Morning temperatures are in the mid to high 60s and they are expected to rise to the 80s by the afternoon. 

Looking ahead, the area could potentially see a heat wave with several days seeing temperatures in the 90s next week. 

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST 

FRIDAY: Humid, PM storms. High: 80

SATURDAY: Sun, a shower. High: 80, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 60

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 90, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave. High: 90, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sun to storms. High: 92, Low: 70