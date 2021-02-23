Weather Authority: Dry conditions with possibility of snow showers Tuesday

For most of the region, Tuesday will bring dry conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and some sunshine.

However, there is still a possibility for some snow showers throughout the day even though that possibility is just a small chance.

It will be mostly cloudy today with winds kicking up to 30 mph at times.

Those going out today should watch for icy spots this morning. The high will level out in the 40s, which will bring snow melting.

The next chance of rain will be over the weekend with highs in the 50s.

___

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 44, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sun. High: 56, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 48, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 47, Low: 30

___

