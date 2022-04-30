Weather Authority: First week of May to be cloudy, cool

After a beautiful Saturday, yet again, it's a cloudy, cool and wet week ahead.

For Sunday's Broad Street Run, it is expected to be 50 degrees at the start of the race and 66 degrees by noon. We're tracking spotty showers between 2 and 7 p.m. We'll have a few more showers pop up overnight, and there will be a handful of showers leftover Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, the sun will begin to break out.

Looking ahead, clouds will reappear again after a sunny start to Tuesday. Showers will then roll in Tuesday night and stick around until Wednesday.

The rain will take a break on Thursday before the week is closed out with showers on Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: Afternoon & Evening Showers. High: 66.

MONDAY: Morning Showers. Sunnier Evening. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny Morning. Cloudier Evening. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Off & On All Day. High: 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 66.

SATURDAY: A Few Showers. High: 64.