Weather Authority: Labor Day Weekend ends with downpours, Flood Watch issued for region

Most of the Delaware Valley will wrap up the unofficial last weekend of summer under a Flood Watch as drenching downpours are set to soak the region Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Flood Watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey. New Castle County and the northernmost reaches of Delaware are also included in the advisory that won't expire until Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters expect a system of heavy rainfall to move into the Delaware Valley from the west around 5 p.m. Showers will become more intense and widespread from north to south as the evening continues, with some areas slated to see rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hours.

The weather service says Philadelphia and areas north and south along the I-95 corridor have the best chance of seeing 2-3 inches of rainfall. Interior parts of New Jersey and areas to the far north, including the Lehigh Valley, could also see rainfall totals topping 2 inches.

Along with the rain showers, temperatures will turn milder, topping out around the mid-70s in most areas. Showers will wind down on Tuesday and linger on Wednesday before sunshine finally returns on Thursday with higher temperatures in the 80s.

The sunshine and warmth will set the stage for a pleasant weekend across the region with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine on both days.

___

TUESDAY: Rain continues. High: 76, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Rain lingers. High: 74, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 80, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 64