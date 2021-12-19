Weather Authority: Temperatures in the 20s bring frigid start to holiday week

It's beginning to feel a lot like winter with just under a week left until Christmas. The Delaware Valley will experience one of its coldest nights of the month with temperatures in the 20s and teens and equally frigid temperatures after sunrise on Monday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to bottom out around 26 degrees overnight in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Areas to the north and west of the city will skew slightly colder with parts of the Lehigh Valley slated to drop into the teens overnight.

Uninterrupted sunshine on Monday will do little to help raise temperatures in the Delaware Valley. Forecasters expect temperatures to stay near or below freezing for your Monday morning commute.

Most areas will top out in the low-to-mid 40s on Monday, but parts north of Philadelphia will stay stuck in the upper 30s, including Trenton up to the Poconos.

Similar weather days will follow on Tuesday into the holiday weekend. An early look at Christmas Day shows temperatures in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 46, Low: 26

TUESDAY: First day of winter. High: 50, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 35

THURSDAY: Cool, partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 29

