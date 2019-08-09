Weather Authority: Friday kicks off perfect summer weekend

A perfect summer weekend is slated for the Philadelphia area over the coming days.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with intermittent clouds and temperatures rise into the mid-80s. The high in the city and surrounding regions will reach 87 with low humidity by around 3 p.m. Dinner time temps will sit around 85 under clear skies.

For the weekend, the dew point will fall into a comfortable range which will knock out the humidity. Saturday in Philadelphia will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 85 and a low of 67. Sunday will feature similar conditions, but without as many spotty clouds. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Saturday and Sunday as perfect 10s.

An early look at the week ahead shows a return of the humidity on Monday with clouds and sun. A storm could roll through the area Tuesday into Wednesday.