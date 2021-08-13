Weather Authority: Friday scorcher leads to milder weekend with scattered storms likely

The heat wave will roll on for one more day before milder temperatures bring the oppressive heat to a merciful end over the weekend.

The Excessive Heat Warning that was issued days ago by the National Weather Service remains in effect for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey. Other regions not included in the warning remain in a Heat Advisory.

The sultry conditions will reach the upper 90s during the middle of the day with a heat index that will feel like 100-110 degrees. The intense humidity has prompted a Code Orange Air Quality in Philadelphia and neighboring counties.

Forecasters believe a pop-up storm is possible north and west of Philadelphia during the late afternoon and evening, but any jolt of rain should remain brief. Most of the region could see rain on scattered rainfall on Saturday with the greatest risk of severe weather near Delaware.

The expected rainfall on Saturday will help tame temperatures back into the upper 80s. Conditions will dry out on Sunday with even milder temperatures in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Heat wave continues. High: 97

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Milder, partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 65

MONDAY: Nice, sun and clouds. High: 85, Low: 65

