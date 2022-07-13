Weather Authority: Friday to be sunny, warm before humidity returns over the weekend

The heat is going to continue across the Delaware Valley, but rain is also set to return.

There are no widespread chances of rain in the area Friday, with a greater chance over the weekend.

At 5:00 a.m., the Philadelphia area was already feeling 75-degree weather.

Though temperatures are expected to rise, the dew points will remain in the 50s, keeping things comfortable.

By Saturday, the humidity will increase and conditions will become more oppressive into next week.

After the second heatwave of the season, the Delaware Valley may not hit temperatures in the 90s Friday, but a third heatwave could begin Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures in Philadelphia are set to continue being above normal.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. High: 87, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Storm chance. High: 88, Low: 72

MONDAY: Storm chance. High: 88, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 90, Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 96, Low: 76

THURSDAY: Heatwave # 3. High: 95, Low: 79