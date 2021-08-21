Weather Authority: Hazy, hot Tuesday ahead, marking region's 6th heat wave

Showers will become spottier as Monday continues with muggy conditions felt across the region. High temperatures on Monday are forecasted to sit in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tuesday will mark the start of the region's sixth heat wave of the summer, with forecasted temperatures in the 90s for at least four straight days.

An early look at the weekend shows milder conditions with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 92, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 93, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Heat wave continues. High: 95, Low: 76

