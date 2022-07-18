Weather Authority: Heat advisory in effect as the area sees consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s

Tuesday will be another hot day in the Delaware Valley with conditions that will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees, according to forecasters.

Our area is not alone as parts of the South and Midwest also see advisories caused by the extreme heat.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain and scattered storms that moved through the area Monday night were the last chance of precipitation for several days.

Heat will begin creeping up during the early hours of the day with temperatures set to reach 80 degrees by 9 a.m.

Serio recommends people drink plenty of water and take breaks, especially during hours with peak heat.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sultry heat. High: 93, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Steamy heat. High: 95, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Sizzling heat. High: 96, Low: 78

FRIDAY: Blazing heat. High: 95, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Torrid heat. High: 97, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Broiling heat. High: 99, Low: 78

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 93, Low: 79